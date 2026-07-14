Community Hub OutLGBTQ.com Announces Partnership with OutSFL To Expand Platform Scope & Inclusivity Messaging

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutLGBTQ.com , the recently-launched, nationally-reaching calendar, directory and database platform devoted to uplifting LGBTQ+ led (as well as LGBTQ+-supporting) businesses and organizations, has announced the next step in their expansion: an official partnership, beginning August 1st, with OutSFL Newspaper, one of South Florida’s leading LGBTQ+ publications advocating for independent journalism, community, and equality.“We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with OutSFL’s amazing team, who have been at the frontlines of fighting back against Florida and the U.S. 's rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment,” stated Norman Extract, OutLGBTQ.com’s Founder. “I’ve known the duo behind it for several years now, and I’ve always been in awe of the effort they’ve put forward to preserve our community’s voices. Being able to directly contribute to OutSFL’s growth, all while receiving renewed support in return, is an honor, and I look forward to unveiling what we have in store.”Founded in 2023, OutSFL was established by Jason Parsley and Justin Wyse with the goal of filling the void left behind by ‘South Florida Gay News.’ Since then, the outlet has become a primary source for thousands of readers across the South Florida region, keeping them up-to-date on events, celebrations, LGBTQ+-related legislation, politics, history, entertainment and culture.As part of the partnership, OutSFL will run weekly ads and marketing for OutLGBTQ.com, being a key player in the site’s expansion beyond Ft. Lauderdale into Miami-Dade, the Florida Keys, Palm Beach County, and Oakland Park. OutLGBTQ.com’s calendar will also become part of OutSFL, with the publication making access wider. Florida businesses will also have the opportunity to be listed on OutLGBTQ.com for free. Additionally, if they wish to utilize the calendar, there are plans available to reach users.OutLGBTQ.com users and businesses will also gain access to Perks+ VIP, a platform where they will have advanced access to purchase speciality gift cards supporting their favorite venues for 50% 2 weeks before the general public.“We are partnering with OutSFL’s business arm, and this move will take us far beyond where we currently are as a platform,” added Extract. “OutSFL’s loyal supporters will gain access to a calendar and directory ‘yellow pages’ unlike any other, one truly dedicated to LGBTQ+ visibility in every form. We will also be able to better promote businesses and non-profits advocating for our freedoms, a key way of mobilizing action in today’s political climate. I can’t thank Jason and Justin enough for the privilege of partnering with their network, and I know they feel the same.”"OUTSFL is excited to bring our community a program that will enhance the efforts of our business community," said Justin Wyse. "Creating a centralized calendar has never been a small request, and OUTLGBTQ.com is here to help enhance the community further.""As the leading LGBTQ+ media resource in South Florida, we strive to bring our community the best of what we have to offer. OUTLGBTQ.com is working alongside our mission and goals to help ensure a better community for all."To learn more information, visit:About OutLGBTQ.com:OutLGBTQ.com is a national nonprofit website created to strengthen and support Florida’s vibrant arts and theater community. Privately funded by a single donor, the platform is designed to expand community access, and provide the most comprehensive LGBTQ+ calendar of event and business directory ‘yellow pages’.OutLGBTQ.com is the only national interactive LGBTQ+ calendar and directory, often referred to as the “Gay Yellow Pages” dedicated to Wilton Manors and Greater Fort Lauderdale. The website is international, written in six languages, and fully accessible for users who are visually impaired. Built with the most advanced technology available, it offers a seamless, inclusive experience for both residents and visitors.The platform provides the most complete, unbiased LGBTQ+ calendar and the most comprehensive community directory for LGBTQ+ businesses and allies, helping users discover events, register or purchase tickets, and find local businesses, from restaurants and bars to plumbers, doctors, and service providers. Out‑of‑town visitors can also book hotels, rental cars, overview restaurants, etc., planning their trips with ease.About OutSFL.comJ & J Media Group is the parent company of South Florida's largest LGBTQ+ media network, delivering trusted journalism, engaging storytelling, and meaningful community connections every day. Since launching OUTSFL in 2023, we have rapidly become the region's leading LGBTQ+ news and media source, reaching more than one million people each month through our integrated print, digital, television, email, social media, and event platforms.Our mission is to inform, inspire, and empower the LGBTQ+ community by amplifying diverse voices, celebrating our culture, and connecting people with the organizations, businesses, and resources that strengthen our community. More than a media company, we are committed to creating and supporting the safest, most inclusive spaces where LGBTQ+ individuals can learn, engage, and thrive.

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