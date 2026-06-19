Working to Protect LGBTQ+ Visibility, Nonprofit Community Hub OutLGBTQ.com Launches in South Florida

The First‑of‑its‑Kind Online Platform Offers a Full LGBTQ+ Events Calendar and Database, Enhancing Community Presence, Safety, and Equality

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Month, long recognized for LGBTQ+ visibility and community celebration, arrives this year amid changing national conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion. In response to growing uncertainty among LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations, newly launched platform OutLGBTQ.com aims to strengthen community connection through a comprehensive events calendar, business directory, and nonprofit‑support model.“We’ve seen many public discussions this year around ‘DEI,’ but at its core, it reflects the belief that everyone deserves dignity and respect,” said Norman Extract, who has run online community groups for years, welcoming thousands of members and fostering connections.“OutLGBTQ.com is more than an event‑listing platform, it’s a resource designed to help people stay connected, informed, and supported. It reflects the strength of our community and our commitment to uplifting one another.”Built from the ground up with the mission of supporting local nonprofits, both LGBTQ+ as well as ally businesses, tourists, and residents, OutLGBTQ.com is currently centered on the Wilton Manors Ft. Lauderdale area with expansion into larger cities launching in the near future. According to ETurbo News , “Tourism leaders report that anti‑DEI laws are creating a “global ripple effect” and harming Florida’s competitiveness in LGBTQ+ travel markets.”The platform’s inspiration came from seeing the impact anti-DEI legislation has had on arts and theater groups, with money paid to the platform going directly to institutions developing cultural programs and safe spaces for the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth. Additionally, OutLGBTQ.com, which was commissioned by Extract from Brazilian website developer Carlos Eduardo Wolff, has prioritized accessibility to underserved demographics, including six language options (with more on the way), text to speech features for those with visual impairments, and easy-to-navigate menus designed for convenience and quality.“Since our platform’s debut, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support,” Extract added. “We’re grateful for the response and excited to continue expanding our reach.”“Our goal is not just to deliver a powerful resource directory, calendar, and ‘Gay Yellow Pages.’ We want people to feel connected and know they have a centralized place to find events, businesses, nonprofits, and services. Users can purchase tickets, make reservations, and explore the community without leaving the platform. OutLGBTQ.com is a one‑stop resource built to support everyone in our community.”To learn more information, visit https://outlgbtq.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.