Rechat launches 'Hey Lucy' campaign

Real agents. Real listings. Rechat's AI assistant doing the work. By voice.

Agents were never going to type their way through their day and scale. Lucy was built for this. She knows your contacts, your deals, your listings. She's a colleague who already knows the context.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the operating system for real estate, today announced the launch of Hey Lucy, a video-first advertising campaign that shows real estate agents running their business entirely by voice. The campaign features real agents in real settings, walking up to listings, driving between showings and leaving open houses. They speak a single command to Lucy, Rechat's AI assistant, and watch the work get done.In July 2025, Greg Robertson of Vendor Alley published an article titled " Hey Lucy, sell this house, " foreshadowing the shift coming to the real estate industry: voice was going to become how the work gets done. That's exactly what Lucy does. Say a command out loud, and the work gets done. Not a search result. Not a reminder. Real estate work."Agents were never going to type their way through their day and scale. They're between showings, walking into a listing, sitting in a car between calls," said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. "The interface that fits that life is voice. Lucy was built for this. She knows your contacts, your deals, your listings. She's not a chatbot responding to a prompt. She's a colleague who already knows the context."The spots, filmed in South Florida in late June, show Lucy building single-property websites, sending market reports to segmented contact lists, updating CRM records, drafting listing descriptions and social posts, running buyer searches, sending testimonial requests and pulling comparable sales and vendor recommendations. Each spot runs 15 to 60 seconds, shot with natural light and handheld cameras, with the floating Rechat UI added in post-production. No narration. No feature lists. Just the command and the result.The campaign will run across Meta, Google, and a network of national sites through the end of summer, with new spots released throughout the campaign."Agents have never enjoyed typing notes into a CRM. We ask people who sell with their voice to sit down and type, then blame them for not doing it. Hey Lucy does the data entry for you. An agent walks up to a listing, says a few words, and the work gets done instantly," said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat.Brokerage teams interested in seeing Lucy in action can request a demo through the campaign landing page.Hey Lucy is available to view at rechat.ai.About RechatRechat is the operating system for real estate, built for modern brokerages. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a Studio, People, Deals and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single operating system, without switching tools to get any of it done. Some in the industry already call it real estate's super app. Learn more at rechat.ai

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