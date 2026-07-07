DeCaro Auctions Accelerates Sale of One-of-a-Kind, $11M Custom Oregon Estate in 60 Days

Global marketing and immersive storytelling overcome remote location and lack of market comparables and secured a successful close via competitive bidding

By pairing a definitive deadline with a narrative driven marketing push, we shifted the focus from simple square footage to the rareness of the estate, allowing the market to determine its true value.” — Mario Vargas, CEO of DeCaro Auctions

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCaro Auctions , a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate, announced today the successful auction and closing of Silverado Villa, an extraordinary French Country luxury estate located in Oregon’s premier Willamette Valley wine region. The one-of-a-kind property—which represented an $11 million investment by the owners—successfully went under contract and closed within a 60-day auction marketing window in collaboration with Kendra Ratcliff, COO and Principal Broker of LUXE | Forbes Global Properties.Built as a deeply personal passion project, the sprawling 13,575 square foot custom residence served as the personal sanctuary of the late Melissa McPhail, the bestselling author of the epic fantasy series A Pattern of Shadow & Light. Her creative influence is woven into the home’s architecture and design, elevating it beyond a standard luxury estate into a living narrative.“Properties of this caliber and individuality often stagnate on the traditional market because they don't fit neatly into standard appraisal boxes,” said Mario Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of DeCaro Auctions. “An auction strips away the guesswork. By pairing a definitive deadline with a narrative specific marketing push, we shifted the focus from simple square footage to the sheer rarity and craftsmanship of the estate, allowing the market to determine its true value.”The property features a massive 9,000 square foot expansion completed in 2023. Led by Michelle Workman Interiors and Buck Bailey Design, the estate is a masterclass in Old World craftsmanship, boasting 26 foot timber framed cathedral ceilings, groin vaulted libraries, hand painted arabesque dome ceilings, and a hidden witch’s hat truss office.Because the unique estate lacked true comparable properties for miles, its distinct nature and remote location made it exceptionally difficult for traditional real estate models to price and absorb. DeCaro Auctions’ time-defined platform solved this valuation challenge by generating intense competition among qualified buyers to establish its true market value.DeCaro’s comprehensive global marketing campaign successfully introduced the property to an elite, worldwide audience, capturing more than 5.6 million global impressions and generating over 16,200 unique digital interactions. This aggressive outreach resulted in 51 highly qualified inquiries, which DeCaro meticulously vetted to coordinate 30 private, on-site property previews, ultimately translating into three fully registered bidders competing on auction day.To bridge the gap between global outreach and the estate’s remote location, DeCaro deployed a dedicated Property Experience Director to live in the local community for the duration of the campaign. This on-the-ground presence allowed DeCaro to personally share the property’s rich story, conduct private viewings, and help qualified buyers fully understand the lifestyle opportunity, which includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a professional-grade entertaining wing with high-spec air purification, a Harvia sauna, a 102-degree hot yoga studio, and a private pond.“The challenge with a highly narrative, custom estate is ensuring the story doesn't get lost in digital translation,” said Matthew Rollins, Chief Marketing Officer of DeCaro Auctions International. “By combining an aggressive digital strategy with immersive on-site storytelling, we turned a remote destination into a global must-see asset. The urgency of the auction did the rest.”The combination of global reach, local representation, and auction urgency successfully brought three serious buyers to the table. The resulting competitive bidding produced a clean, non-contingent contract that has officially closed, leaving both the buyers and sellers highly pleased with the outcome.Images and walkthrough video media of the property may be viewed here For more information regarding this successful sale or to view upcoming luxury auction opportunities, visit https://www.decaroauctions.com/auctions About DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a global luxury auction firm specializing in the marketing and sale of high-value real estate, yachts, aviation, or private label, through strategic auction campaigns. Founded more than four decades ago, the firm combines disciplined auction execution with immersive marketing and private client advisory services to deliver certainty, global reach, and competitive outcomes for extraordinary properties.

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