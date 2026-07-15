Rechat Adds Testimonials to Its AI Operating System

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Turning agents' client reviews into marketing that wins listings

In this business, reputation decides who gets the listing. Testimonials exists so that when an AI is choosing who works and who doesn’t, your track record is impossible to miss.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the leading AI operating system for real estate, today launched Testimonials , a new product that lets agents collect, manage, and deploy client reviews natively alongside their contacts, deals, and marketing. Testimonials are built right into Rechat and automatically flow into marketing, listing presentations, and campaigns, all without any manual work or tool switching, at no additional cost to Rechat users.In a referral-driven industry, online reputation is often the deciding factor for buyers and sellers. According to the NAR 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, reputation was the most important factor sellers weigh when choosing an agent, and 49% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Yet agents work off a fragmented tech stack, leaving social proof scattered across external platforms or trapped as screenshots in an inbox.“Buyers and sellers have read your reviews before you ever walk in the door. In this business, reputation decides who gets the listing. And now there’s a new buyer in real estate, and it’s not a person. It’s AI,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “AI assistants are already deciding which agents get recommended, and they make that call based on your online reputation. Testimonials exists so that when an AI is choosing who works and who doesn’t, your track record is impossible to miss.”As consumers turn to AI assistants to research agents, recommend who to hire, and even shortlist who gets the listing appointment, reviews, ratings, and testimonials are the data these systems use to decide which agents surface first. Agents with a strong, structured reputation and digital footprint will be discoverable. Agents without one risk becoming invisible to the buyers of the future, both human and artificial.“An agent’s reputation is one of their most powerful marketing assets. Until now, it’s been the hardest one to use,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer of Rechat. “We made Testimonials intuitive: a client shares kind words, and they’re ready to use in campaigns, social media, and listing presentations.”Testimonials become instant reusable marketing assets. When an agent receives a review, it feeds automatically into Rechat’s Marketing Center, ready for the campaigns and presentations agents already build. A testimonial collected in Rechat becomes an active listing appointment asset instead of a forgotten email.“Every agent knows their digital reputation secures the next listing appointment, but the handoff between collecting reviews and using them is a broken system,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “Testimonials gives agents one seamless workflow where their reviews are instantly included in their next campaign.”Testimonials is live now for all Rechat users.To see how Rechat turns client testimonials into marketing assets inside one platform, visit https://rechat.ai/ About RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI operating system for modern brokerages and the only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Design and Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single operating system and super app, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish of a deal. Learn more at rechat.ai

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