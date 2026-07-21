TitanBody Teases Next-Generation Wireless EMS Suit With Advanced Upgrades

TitanBody is developing a next-gen wireless EMS suit with expanded muscle coverage, higher intensity, and a smarter app. Details coming soon.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TitanBody is raising the bar again. The brand is in the process of developing a new wireless EMS suit designed to break through the industry and set a new standard for what an EMS suit can do.Incorporating direct user feedback, TitanBody is building a suit engineered to surpass VisionBody, Katalyst, and other leading brands on the market. While exact specifications are staying under wraps for now, early details point to multi-waveform stimulation, expanded muscle area coverage, and higher-intensity output, all building on the FDA-cleared technology that has helped older adults, athletes, and busy professionals activate more muscle during their workouts since 2025.The upgrades won't stop at the suit itself. Real-time muscle feedback, smarter safety features, and a refreshed app experience are all part of the development, with the goal of delivering a more precise and more effective workout from start to finish.Full details on the new suit are coming soon.Be the first to see it and get all the launch details by signing up at titanbody.com

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