Only Authentics Donates Rare Hermès Masterpiece to Support Veterans at Mar-a-Lago Gala

Only Authentics partners with Grey Team to fund life-saving veteran wellness programs through a high-profile auction at the Mar-a-Lago Club on March 12, 2026.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only Authentics, the world’s preeminent authority on ultra-rare Chanel and Hermès masterpieces, is proud to announce its role as a featured guest and leading donor for the 2nd Annual Red White and Vogue Fashion Show & Dinner. On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the historic Mar-a-Lago Club will host this premier event, uniting the global elite for an evening of high fashion and philanthropic support for America’s veterans.As a cornerstone of Palm Beach’s legendary Worth Avenue for over a decade, Only Authentics has curated a collection representing the absolute zenith of luxury, exclusivity, and craftsmanship. For this year’s gala, the boutique is elevating the live auction through the donation of an ultra-rare Hermès handbag, selected from its private vault for its investment-grade quality and timeless design.The decision to donate an asset of this caliber comes at a pivotal moment in the luxury market. Following the historic 2025 auction of the original Jane Birkin prototype, which achieved a record-breaking $10.1 million, the cultural and financial significance of the Hermès brand has reached unprecedented heights. By contributing a piece of this magnitude, Only Authentics is transforming a symbol of high-society status into a powerful instrument for national service. All proceeds from this donation will directly benefit Grey Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eliminating military suicide by healing both the visible and invisible wounds of war through innovative, cutting-edge therapies.Founded in 2009, Only Authentics was built by a leadership team driven by a singular philosophy: sourcing ultra-rare handbags that were previously unattainable even to the most discerning collectors. With more than 35 years of specialized industry experience, CEO Virgil Rogers has become a respected authority in the luxury secondary market, devoting decades to researching, authenticating, and sourcing “the best of the best.”Located at 325 Worth Avenue, the Only Authentics boutique is internationally revered for its Mediterranean architecture, historic character, and legacy of concierge-level service. Every item offered carries a 100% guarantee of authenticity, supported by the company’s status as a “My Poupette” recommended seller. This uncompromising commitment ensures that the winning bidder will receive an asset that is as much a sound financial investment as it is an enduring fashion icon.“At Only Authentics, we believe that true luxury finds its highest purpose in service to our nation’s heroes,” said Virgil Rogers. “Our veterans have protected the freedoms that allow entrepreneurship, creativity, and the American dream to thrive. It is our privilege to support Grey Team’s mission by donating one of our most coveted pieces and helping ensure that no veteran is left behind in their struggle with PTSD or physical injury. This is where high fashion meets high purpose.” The Red White and Vogue gala is far more than a fashion show; it is a meticulously curated experience celebrating the intersection of patriotism, philanthropy, and design. The evening begins at 5:00 PM with the signature “Sip & Shop” reception, where guests enjoy top-shelf cocktails while browsing exclusive luxury goods in a chic, social atmosphere poolside at Mar-a-Lago.Following the reception, attendees will transition into the 20,000-square-foot Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom, the largest on the island of Palm Beach. Renowned for its gold-leaf detailing and grand chandeliers, the ballroom provides an opulent setting for a three-course gourmet dinner prepared by world-class chefs.The centerpiece of the evening is the couture fashion showcase, featuring collections inspired by the valor, resilience, and sacrifice of America’s service members. The 2026 event committee, led by Event Chair Trish Phan and Vice Chair Lena Palmier (Mrs. USA Globe 2024), has curated designers from across the country whose work reflects American values of courage, service, and style.Following the runway presentation, guests will participate in a live auction where the Only Authentics Hermès donation will take center stage. This high-profile bidding moment is expected to generate critical funding to expand Grey Team’s mission-driven wellness initiatives and lifesaving programs.Grey Team, the primary beneficiary of the evening, has supported more than 1,120 active-duty service members and military veterans since its founding in 2016. The organization is uniquely positioned as one of the only privately funded programs proven to restore warriors emotionally, mentally, and physically after combat.By utilizing advanced, non-invasive therapies, Grey Team addresses the underlying neurological and physiological causes of PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury. These therapies, provided at no cost to the veteran, include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which uses pressurized oxygen to stimulate dormant brain tissue, and Photobiomodulation (infrared light therapy), which reduces chronic pain, inflammation, and neurological stress.The effectiveness of these programs is underscored by an extraordinary record: Grey Team has never lost a veteran to suicide while enrolled in the program. Their impact is reflected in the voices of veterans who have transitioned from isolation and chronic pain to renewed health, stability, and purpose. Funds raised through the auction of the Only Authentics donation will directly expand access to treatment-resistant protocols often unavailable through traditional healthcare systems.As the evening concludes with a special Patriotic Tribute, guests are reminded that their participation plays a direct role in saving lives. Only Authentics invites its global clientele—from New York and Paris to Hong Kong and Los Angeles—to join in supporting this meaningful cause. For those unable to attend, the boutique continues to lead through its digital presence, private global viewings, and ongoing philanthropic initiatives.About Only AuthenticsFounded in 2009 and headquartered on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Only Authentics is a world leader in rare Chanel and Hermès handbags. Under the leadership of CEO Virgil Rogers, the company specializes in investment-grade, “rare and unusual” luxury assets, serving an elite international clientele with 100% guaranteed authenticity and concierge-level service.About Grey TeamGrey Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending military suicide. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the organization provides veterans with access to cutting-edge medical technologies and wellness programs designed to heal the visible and invisible wounds of war. Awarded the 2024 GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, Grey Team remains a leader in evidence-based veteran care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.