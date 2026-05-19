Fiji Airways Launches FlyWell Wellness Program with Vital Red Light

Red light therapy is now available in the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport as part of the new FlyWell wellness program.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Red Light is proud to announce its partnership with Fiji Airways for the launch of its revolutionary wellness program, Flywell, on Jun 1, 2026. The program takes place in-flight and in the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport. It’s designed to bolster passengers' and crew’s in-flight experience and wellness on long-haul journeys through carefully selected and empirically supported products from Vital Red Light and other wellness brands.Business Class guests on select long-haul flights will have exclusive access to the full FlyWell wellness offerings, from wearable technology and cognitive-enhancement beverages to EMP-protection gadgets and red light therapy. The entire experience is complimentary for eligible passengers for the first two months before the FlyWell selections become available for purchase onboard beginning August 1, 2026, at exclusive partner pricing for Fiji Airways guests.“The Fiji Airways FlyWell program reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and care, and marks an important step towards our mission of being the World’s Happiest Airline,” Mr. Paul Scurrah, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, said.Vital Red Light selected two of its most advanced devices, Vital Pro 2.0 and Vital Elite Panel , to deliver maximum recovery benefits to travelers who experience the physical demands of long-haul travel, from muscle fatigue and disrupted sleep to inflammation and depleted cellular energy. Vital Red Lights’ photobiomodulation technology addresses these challenges directly, using red and near-infrared light wavelengths to support energy production, cellular regeneration, muscle recovery, reduced inflammation, and improved sleep.“Partnering with Fiji Airways is a landmark moment for Vital Red Light and for the travel wellness industry as a whole,” said Andrew Hasty, CEO of Vital Red Light. “Our mission has always been to make medical-grade light therapy more accessible, and bringing it into one of the world’s most innovative airline lounges is a powerful step toward that goal. Travelers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their wellbeing to get where they’re going, and now they don’t have to.”Vital Red Light joins Firefly Recovery, Ra Optics, Magic Mind, and Aires Tech as part of the FlyWell program, available to Business Class passengers on select long-haul flights between Nadi and North American destinations, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fiji Airways plans to expand the program over time as it evolves. For more information, visit fijiairways.com/flywell ###About Fiji AirwaysFounded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji’s international airline, and its wholly owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva (Nausori) International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 37 destinations across 14 countries, with connectivity to 900+ destinations worldwide through full membership of the oneworld alliance and adoption of the American Airlines AAdvantageloyalty program. Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD $1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways was named an APEX World Class 2026 airline in September 2025, an honor that places it among the Top 10 airlines globally. Visit fijiairways.com for more information.About Vital Red LightVital Red Light is a leading wellness technology company offering medical-grade red andnear-infrared light therapy devices engineered to support recovery, performance, skin health, andlong-term well-being. Designed for both home and professional use, Vital Red Light’s products usephotobiomodulation technology to help reduce inflammation, accelerate cellular repair, improvecirculation, and enhance the body’s natural healing response. Especially valuable during and aftertravel, Vital Red Light supports the body in managing the physical stress of long-haul journeys,helping travelers feel more restored, re-energized, and ready to perform at their best. Trusted bycustomers worldwide, including professional athletes, dermatologists, chiropractors, physicaltherapists, and top wellness facilities, Vital Red Light delivers premium, easy-to-use solutions thatmake advanced light therapy more accessible to everyday consumers and high-performanceprofessionals alike.About Aires TechAmerican Aires Inc. is a Canada-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancingwell-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. Thecompany sells a line of proprietary, patented silicon-based resonator products that transformelectromagnetic environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffractelectromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones,computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed5G networks. The Aires Certified Spaces ™. (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) Standard is a set of protocolsfor implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that supportwell-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQBunder the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com andairestech.com/blogs/emf-education. *Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewedresearch studies and clinical trials.About FireFlyFirefly Recovery is a leading provider of portable, clinically proven recovery technology engineered tosupport circulation, reduce recovery time, and alleviate muscle fatigue. Designed for use in transit,including long-haul flights, extended ground travel, and high-mileage itineraries, Firefly devices delivermeasurable recovery benefits without interrupting the demands of a busy travel schedule. Firefly istrusted by more than 1,300 professional, Olympic and collegiate teams and is used by frequenttravellers and global professionals seeking a performance edge on the road. Lightweight, wirelessand clinically validated, Firefly accelerates recovery up to 3x faster— in-seat, in-room or anywherethe journey leads.About Magic MindMagic Mind is a mental performance company creating functional wellness shots designed to supportfocus, energy, and restorative sleep. Its 2-oz formulas are made with clinically backed ingredients, including Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, and Lion’s Mane, and are designed to help addresstravel-related fatigue and disrupted sleep. Magic Mind’s Sleep Shot promotes deeper, more restorativerest without next-day grogginess, making it ideal for long-haul flights and jet lag recovery. All formulasuse nano-encapsulation technology for up to 5x better absorption than traditional pills and powders.

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