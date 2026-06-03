TitanBody Brings EMS Fitness to South Florida at the Miami International Fitness Expo

TitanBody x Miami International Fitness Expo

TitanBody conducted EMS suit demos to the thousands of fitness fanatics that attended the expo on Saturday, May 23.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TitanBody participated in the Miami International Fitness Expo as a vendor, providing South Florida fitness enthusiasts with a hands-on introduction to electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology. The event occurred at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo and commenced on Friday, May 22 and ended on May 23Attendees visited TitanBody’s booth to experience the EMS suits firsthand, even though they had never heard of EMS training. YouTube fitness creator behind the AustinAfter40 channel and collaborator with TitanBody, Austin Swift, conducted demonstrations, teaching about the ins and outs of EMS fitness suits. The demos brought immediate surprise and wonder to new users, seen with spontaneous laughter and animated reactions.“South Florida has a serious fitness culture, and MIFE gave us the perfect opportunity to meet that community where they are. Our goal was simple: get people in the suits and let them feel the difference. The reactions we saw at the booth made it clear that once someone experiences EMS training firsthand, the conversation changes completely.” — Andrew Hasty, Founder, TitanBody.TitanBody’s booth gave attendees a rare opportunity to try EMS technology outside of a studio setting, reinforcing the brand’s mission to make high-performance training more accessible.EMS suits work by delivering low-level electrical impulses that stimulate muscle contractions during movement, amplifying the effects of a workout in a fraction of the time. For many expo-goers, the MIFE demo marked their first introduction to the training method, and judging by the crowd that gathered around the booth, it left an impression.TitanBody plans to continue expanding its presence at fitness events across South Florida and beyond as awareness of EMS training grows.###About TitanBodyTitanBody is a next-generation EMS suit company built on the belief that high-performance training should be seamless, accessible, and free from outdated limitations. Wireless and water-free, TitanBody suits are engineered to amplify effort and deliver results without the clunky hardware that has long defined the EMS industry. Born from the team behind Vital Red Light, TitanBody combines wellness expertise with precision design to create a training experience built for everyone — from beginners to elite athletes. TitanBody is a brand of Paradox Brands. For more information, visit titanbody.com

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