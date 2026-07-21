Watch: CMF sees 58 graduate Cognitive Behavioral Interventions

California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, the Division of Rehabilitative Programs and Amity Foundation recently hosted a graduation event for 58 people who completed Cognitive Behavioral Interventions (CBI).

CBI is a proven rehabilitative programming model designed to help participants develop important skills for life after prison. Participants identify and change unhelpful thinking patterns and behaviors, strengthen problem-solving abilities and develop positive coping and life skills.

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The program addresses negative patterns of thought, including substance use disorder, anger management, family relationships and criminal thinking. This in-prison education is provided statewide, and operates through assessments, individual and group classes, motivational interviewing, role-playing and other methods.

CMF’s special ceremony included insight from formerly incarcerated Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) counselors, 2026 graduates, Warden Sircoya M. Williams and many others.

CBI makes impact with graduates, families

“I’m a formerly incarcerated individual,” said Freddie Roberson, who is now an AOD counselor with the Amity Foundation. “I decided to come back and share what I’ve learned and help change others’ live inside the facility.”

Bobby Daniels, what one of the graduates, also said he wanted to share what he’s learned.

“This is my first DRP graduation. (I’m) able to speak a little bit about what I’ve come to appreciate about the class and the skills (they taught),” Daniels said. “Also, give a shout-out to my facilitators. It was just a great moment, a great milestone for me. (The lessons I learned are) something I’ll incorporate and use for the rest of my life.”

Family members also attended. Following the graduation, there was a celebratory reception.

Daniels’ wife, Rosa Moreno, said they would talk about what he learned and the insights he gained about his own behaviors and thinking.

“I realized this program is lifechanging. It teaches individuals a different way to think (and) look at life,” she said. “It teaches, I think, how people in society carry out their lives.”

Video by Richard Tan, Director, Television Communications Center

Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor, contributed to this story

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