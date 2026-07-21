Access for all

For Health Focal Person Tarisai Malezo, inclusion goes beyond infrastructure—it is about culture.

“At Danhiko, we are fostering an environment where students understand each other,” she explains.

Staff and students receive training on disability awareness, reinforcing a simple but powerful message: disability is not inability.

The results are visible. Enrolment of students with disabilities has steadily increased—from 56 in 2022 to over 80 in recent years—signalling growing trust in the institution’s ability to support diverse needs.

The commitment to disability inclusion is also taking shape across other institutions supported through the O3 PLUS Programme. At Harare Polytechnic, the institution initiated the process of developing a disability inclusion policy in 2025, building on its longstanding practice of non-discriminatory enrolment. Through UNESCO's support, the institution has also expanded awareness through its campus radio, producing podcasts on disability inclusion featuring both staff and students living with disabilities. To promote equitable access to health information, UNESCO has also supported the inclusion of sign language interpretation during sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) trainings and awareness activities, ensuring students with hearing impairments can fully participate.

Still, across colleges and universities, challenges remain. Communication barriers persists, particularly among students with hearing impairments, due to the lack of a universal sign language. Some students arrive with limited prior education, having been excluded from schooling earlier in life. To bridge these gaps, the college has introduced dedicated sessions using visual learning tools. Every week, students gather to watch educational content that relates to their health and well-being.