How Pacific practices are shaping climate education for future generations

The Climate-Smart Education Systems Initiative (CSESI) is a global programme funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and intended to strengthen the institutional capacity of Ministries of Education to integrate climate change adaptation and environmental sustainability into national education sector plans, budgets, and strategies, curriculum and teaching. It also enhances the Ministry’s capacity for cross-sectoral coordination on climate and environment-related policy and programming.

This initiative is globally implemented by UNESCO, including through its International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP), and Save the Children. Since the project inception in 2024 in Cambodia, UNESCO has been supporting the development of evidence-based policies and plans, strengthening climate data for education planning, and integrating climate change into curricula, pedagogy, and teacher training.