Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Located in Varanasi, one of the world's oldest inhabited cities, the property preserves the architectural and archaeological remains of Sarnath. According to sacred Buddhist texts, the Buddha traveled to Sarnath in the sixth century BCE after attaining enlightenment. It was here that he met his first disciples and delivered his first sermon, an event regarded as the beginning of the spread of Buddhist teachings.

Over the centuries, Sarnath evolved into a major centre of Buddhist learning and pilgrimage. Successive rulers, patrons and monastic communities erected stupas, temples and viharas, transforming the site into one of the four key destinations of Buddhist pilgrimage in the world.

Today, this legacy survives in two protected archaeological sites: the Chaukhandi Stupa and the Archaeological Remains of Sarnath, which include the Dhamek Stupa and the Dharmarajika Stupa. Together, these monuments form the historic landscape widely known as Deer Park. In Buddhist tradition, the site is also referred to as Rishipatana, Isipatana, and/or Mrigadava – names preserved in different sacred texts through varying historical accounts and legends.

The inscription follows a decision by the World Heritage Committee, the body responsible for implementing the 1972 World Heritage Convention. The Committee identifies places of Outstanding Universal Value—sites whose cultural or natural significance transcends national boundaries and is considered part of humanity's shared heritage.

Since the Convention's adoption in 1972, the World Heritage List has grown to include 1,248 cultural, natural and mixed properties across 170 countries.