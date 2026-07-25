Zambia's media pledge ethical election coverage ahead of upcoming August polls

The Zambia Police Service also highlighted its role in protecting journalists and promoting a safe environment for election coverage. Police officials encouraged media practitioners to cooperate with law enforcement officers, particularly in volatile situations, while reminding journalists to wear official press jackets and carry accredited identification at all times to facilitate easy recognition.

The training was convened by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Deepening Democracy Project (DDP), in partnership with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and MISA Zambia.

UNDP's Deepening Democracy Project (2025–2027) recognises the media as a key pillar in promoting credible, transparent and inclusive elections. The project is supported through generous contributions from Denmark, Luxembourg, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom via the UNDP Funding Windows. As UNDP's primary mechanism for flexible and pooled thematic funding, the Funding Windows enable the organisation to respond rapidly and effectively to evolving development needs and democratic governance priorities.