National artificial intelligence competency framework for teachers launched in Egypt
In Egypt, the contextualized framework will serve both as a capacity-building tool for teachers and as a policy reference for integrating AI into teacher training, professional development programmes, educational planning and curriculum reform.
As a next step, UNESCO and the Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt will implement the action plan and collaborate on a series of capacity-building initiatives, including online and face-to-face training programmes, the preparation of AI master trainers, the development of Arabic learning resources and the establishment of innovative teacher training hubs to support interactive and technology-enabled professional development.
The launch of the "AI competency framework for teachers in egypt" represents another important milestone in the country’s efforts to build a future-ready education system that empowers teachers, embraces innovation and ensures that technology serves learning in an ethical, equitable and human-centered manner.
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