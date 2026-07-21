South Africa Unites Against Hate Speech Amid Anti-Migrant Tensions

A key outcome of the dialogue was the presentation of the draft #NoToHate Declaration on Democratic Solidarity Against Xenophobia, Afrophobia and Racism, which calls on government, civil society, media, digital platforms and communities to reject hate speech, promote responsible leadership, strengthen accountability and protect South Africa's constitutional values ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The dialogue concluded with a collective commitment to transform discussion into action. Participants called for stronger legal accountability for online harms, responsible media reporting that promotes social cohesion rather than division, digital platforms that proactively address hate speech and disinformation, and a more responsible and empathetic use of social media by all.

At a time when fear threatened to divide communities, the #NoToHate Dialogue demonstrated that South Africa's greatest strength lies in its ability to come together, confront difficult issues with honesty, and choose dialogue over division.