Teachers in Kiribati are preparing students for a digital future

That is something TUC 1 is hoping to change. The school is one of ten schools across Kiribati selected as model schools under the Kiribati ICT Transformation of Education Systems (KITES) project—a US$2.5 million system transformation grant funded by GPE. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) serves as the coordinating agency, while UNESCO is implementing the project in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

"When I heard the school was selected, I felt hopeful," Aroito said. "I thought: maybe our students will finally get to use these tools themselves."

For students like Teina, KITES means access to ICT devices, reliable internet connectivity and solar-powered infrastructure. For teachers, it means dedicated support through the Kiribati Teachers College to build their digital skills and bring technology confidently into everyday lessons.

For the Ministry of Education, it means better data on schools, students and what is working, so that decisions about resources and support are grounded in evidence.

The project’s ambition extends beyond a single school. The model school approach is designed to generate practical lessons that can be adapted and scaled across Kiribati, including in some of the country's most remote communities, where access to even basic learning resources cannot be taken for granted. What works at TUC 1 is intended to help shape the future of the wider education system.