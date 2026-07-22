New initiative launched to counter hate speech and divisive narratives in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Supported by the United Nations Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), the initiative is jointly implemented by UNESCO, UN Women and UNDP, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Transport of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Over the next 3 years, the initiative will support the monitoring and analysis of online hate speech and divisive narratives, strengthen media self-regulation, and fact-checking mechanisms. It will also develop tools for identifying harmful content in local languages, provide training for young journalists on emerging technologies and AI-based tools, and support activities that promote positive narratives, media and information literacy, and responsible public communication. Particular attention will be given to supporting women journalists, women human rights defenders, and women in public life through initiatives focused on digital security, resilience, peer learning and networking.

The conference was opened by Edin Forto, Minister of Communications and Transport of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Arnhild Spence, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ambassador Luigi Soreca, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative.

“Institutions have a key responsibility to create the framework for combating hate speech and protecting the public space. But lasting change does not come through regulations alone. It comes when institutions work together with the people who connect communities every day. Among young people, artists, musicians, and creatives, we see some of the best examples of cooperation and joint creation, regardless of where they come from. These individuals demonstrate that Bosnia and Herzegovina can be a space for dialogue rather than division,” Minister Forto said.