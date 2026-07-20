MPD Investigating Southwest Pedestrian Fatality

The Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred in Southwest.

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., United States Park Police (USPP) responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue, Southwest, for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. The USPP helicopter transported the adult female pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was traveling eastbound in the north crosswalk at the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue, Southwest, in a motorized electric mobility scooter. At the same time, a white 2016 F-150 was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue and turned right onto 14th Street, striking the pedestrian. The driver continued to drive until a member of the National Guard intervened and detained him until officers arrived at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, 55-year-old Michael Wayne Mills of Germantown, MD, was arrested and charged on the scene with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Leaving After Colliding.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 79-year-old Virginia Voight, of Palmyra, New Jersey.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

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