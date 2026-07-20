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MPD Makes an Arrest in a Birney Place Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a victim in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspect and the victim were in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim and struck the victim with an unknown object. The suspect fled the scene before responding officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested the suspect, 49-year-old Donte Maurice Butler of Southeast, DC. He was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Other).

CCN: 26075226

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MPD Makes an Arrest in a Birney Place Assault

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