TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event at the Waldorf Astoria

On Friday, July 24, 2026, a special event will be held at the Waldorf Astoria in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Friday, July 24, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Friday, July 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Friday, July 24, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW (local traffic requiring access to the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue will be permitted through)

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (local traffic requiring access to 11th Street will be permitted through)

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (local traffic requiring access to 13th Street will be permitted through)

On Friday, July 24, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following street will be closed to through traffic:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Guests of the hotel or the special event arriving by vehicle will be permitted to access 12th Street by traveling north from Constitution Avenue, NW, only.

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###