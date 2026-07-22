Doktar Technologies secures B Corp™ certification, verifies commitment to sustainability

Doktar Technologies is now a certified B Corp.

Doktar Technologies, an agri-intelligence company building the data infrastructure for climate-aligned agriculture, is now a Certified B Corporation™.

We believe that impact must be measured rather than claimed, and this certification holds us to exactly that standard as a company. It is the commitment of a standard we intend to keep raising.” — Selim Ucer, Co-Founder, Doktar Technologies

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doktar Technologies, an agri-intelligence company building the data infrastructure for regenerative and climate-aligned agriculture, is now a Certified B Corporation™. This is a milestone that places independent verification behind work the company has been doing since 2017.

The certification, administered by the nonprofit B Lab, verifies Doktar Technologies as a company meeting B Lab Standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This places Doktar Technologies among a community of businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

WHAT B CORP CERTIFICATION REPRESENTS

The "B" in B Corp stands for benefit, which carries the whole idea: A Certified B Corporation™ is measured on the benefit it creates for its workers, its community, its customers, and the environment.

With a B Corp certification, impact must be proven rather than declared. It is granted only to businesses verified independently by B Lab against its published standards, then reassessed over time. This distinction is what gives the certification weight, reaffirming that Doktar Technologies’ solutions provide impact on a global scale.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR DOKTAR TECHNOLOGIES

Doktar builds the systems that agribusinesses and supply chains rely on to measure, report, and improve environmental performance. That infrastructure already lets Doktar Technologies' clients manage carbon, strengthen water stewardship, track Scope 1 and Scope 3 impact, and generate audit-ready reporting, all built on AI-augmented sustainable farming practice.

A certification grounded in verified impact is a natural fit: The standard the company now meets internally is the same class of standard its platform enables clients to meet.

The recognition also reflects the scale of that work. Since 2017, Doktar Technologies has:

- Enabled over 9 billion liters of water savings,

- Contributed towards 44K+ tonnes of carbon footprint reduction,

- Created a 22% increase on farmer profitability,

- Reduced synthetic pesticide use in deployed projects by up to 24%,

- Operated across more than 30 countries, covering over 150,000 hectares,

- Partnered with more than 50 major companies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Doktar Technologies is committed to extending the same measurable, independently verified practice as it grows its infrastructure across the agri-intelligence value chain.

We are committed to continuing to build the data systems that convert sustainability from claim into documented outcome – both for Doktar's own operations, and for the businesses that deploy and utilize its technology.



ABOUT DOKTAR TECHNOLOGIES

Doktar Technologies is an agri-intelligence company building the data infrastructure for regenerative and climate-aligned agriculture. Through digital soil analysis, precision irrigation, and sustainable water management, the company enables agribusinesses and supply chains to advance sustainability and net-zero objectives with measurable, field-verified outcomes.

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