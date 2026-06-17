Doktar Recognized Among Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2026 for its Farm-Level Water Replenishment Solutions

Doktar Fast Company announcement header

The recognition highlights Doktar Technologies' field-level approach to delivering measurable water stewardship outcomes across agricultural supply chains.

We are positioned to extend our field-level water stewardship model to new agricultural ecosystems, while deepening adoption of regenerative practices.” — Selim Ucer (Co-founder, Doktar Technologies)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doktar Technologies has been recognized as a winner in Fast Company's “World Changing Ideas 2026” list in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region, standing alongside the 191 highlighted projects in 14 categories, selected among more than 1,500 entries.

In its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards have been evaluated by Fast Company editors and reporters based on various aspects of impact, sustainability and scalability, and featured on fastcompany.com

This annual recognition was granted for the project "From Main Cause to the Solution: Turning Agriculture into a Part of the Climate Solution Through Water Replenishment”, reflecting the measurable outcomes generated through Doktar Technologies’ field-level water stewardship programs.

The editor-in-chief of Fast Company, Brendan Vaughan, comments the following: “The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact. This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

By deploying precision irrigation, soil moisture monitoring, satellite-supported crop tracking, and regenerative agricultural practices, Doktar Technologies presents holistic solutions to reduce water consumption and improve water-use efficiency across farming operations. Rather than addressing water stewardship as a reporting exercise, the company’s approach embeds sustainability directly into daily agricultural decisions, connecting farmer actions with verified environmental outcomes.

Across 2025 and 2026 programs, Doktar Technologies has contributed to the replenishment of 11 million liters of water, operating in more than 150,000 hectares across 30+ countries. The water saving and replenishment outcomes are achieved through continuous farmer engagement, agronomic advisory, and the integration of IoT sensors and satellite data to guide irrigation decisions and monitor soil conditions in real time.



ABOUT DOKTAR TECHNOLOGIES

Doktar Technologies leverages advanced technology and AI to transform the agricultural value chain. Headquartered in the Netherlands and operational across 30+ countries, the company deploys end-to-end sustainability solutions and currently supports the livelihoods of more than 15,000 farmers. For more information, visit www.doktar.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

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