CDCR recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week 2026

(Editor’s note: This week, CDCR recognizes the hard work and dedication of staff during Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, observed July 19-25.)

Parole professionals across CDCR work to enhance public safety by supervising individuals released from state prison. They also promote accountability while supporting successful reintegration into California’s communities.

Parole professionals help protect communities, support successful reentry

During Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, CDCR recognizes the dedicated employees whose professionalism, service, and commitment help strengthen public safety while creating opportunities for lasting change.

Division of Adult Parole Operations leads community supervision efforts

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) is the department’s primary parole division, supervising individuals on parole throughout California. Parole agents conduct field and office contacts, investigate violations, coordinate with local law enforcement agencies, and monitor compliance with parole conditions while connecting individuals with education, employment, housing, treatment, and other community resources that support long-term success.

The work of a parole agent requires balancing accountability with rehabilitation, helping individuals successfully transition back into the community while protecting public safety.

Parole professionals serve throughout CDCR

Parole professionals contribute to CDCR’s mission in a variety of specialized assignments beyond traditional field supervision.

Parole agents assigned to the Board of Parole Hearings (BPH) conduct investigations, prepare parole plans, and develop comprehensive reports that help the Board make informed parole suitability decisions.

At the Ventura Training Center, parole staff partner with CAL FIRE to help formerly incarcerated firefighters continue the training they began while serving on incarcerated fire crews and institutional firehouses. While under parole supervision, participants receive advanced firefighter training, mentorship, and workforce development opportunities designed to prepare them for careers in California’s fire service.

Parole professionals also serve in Male Community Reentry Programs (MCRPs) and Female Community Reentry Programs (FCRPs), helping participants transition from incarceration to the community through structured programming and supervision. Working alongside institutional staff and community partners, they connect participants with employment, education, housing, treatment, and other services that support successful reintegration while maintaining accountability.

Public safety is a team effort

Behind every parole office is a dedicated team of office technicians, analysts, rehabilitation specialists, supervisors, managers, administrators, and support staff who help ensure parole operations continue effectively across California. Their work supports parole agents in the field and helps deliver services that improve outcomes for the individuals under supervision and the communities they return to.

Together, these professionals work every day to reduce recidivism, strengthen community partnerships, support victims’ rights, and promote safer communities.

“Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week provides an opportunity to recognize the dedicated professionals who serve communities throughout California every day. Whether supervising individuals in the field, preparing parole investigations, supporting community reentry programs, partnering with CAL FIRE at the Ventura Training Center, or providing operational support, our employees play a vital role in enhancing public safety. I am grateful for their professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and successful community reintegration.” Bryan Bishop, Director, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Honoring those who serve

This week, CDCR proudly recognizes the parole professionals serving throughout DAPO, the Board of Parole Hearings, the Ventura Training Center, Male Community Reentry Programs, Female Community Reentry Programs, and other specialized assignments across the department. Their dedication to public safety, accountability, and rehabilitation helps transform lives and strengthens communities across California.

>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

By the Division of Adult Parole Operations

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