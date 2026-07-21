Graphy Showcases Digital Orthodontic Solutions and Smart Manufacturing on ENA TV Program Idol Intern

Super Junior's Eunhyuk and THE BOYZ's Hyunjae compete against Graphy's Tera Harz Smart Robotic System.

THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae Experiences the Full Digital Orthodontic Workflow, While Super Junior’s Eunhyuk Take on a Unique Challenge with SMA Manufacturing Robots

Graphy is uniquely positioned to define the next generation of digital orthodontics, offering a complete in-house ecosystem for global practices.” — Un-Seob Sim, CEO of Graphy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), the world's first company to commercialize direct 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners™ (SMA™), announced that its digital orthodontic solutions, advanced manufacturing technologies, and automated production systems were recently featured on the ENA entertainment program Idol Intern.A Hands-On Look at Digital OrthodonticsThe episode provided viewers with an accessible introduction to Graphy's digital dentistry platform by showcasing the complete workflow behind modern orthodontic treatment. K-pop stars including Super Junior's Eunhyuk, THE BOYZ's Hyunjae, ZEA’s Dongjun, and SF9's Inseong visited Graphy's headquarters to explore the cutting-edge environment used to manufacture customized clear aligners.As part of the program, Hyunjae actively participated in the entire SMA production process, following every stage from intraoral scanning and digital treatment design to 3D printing, post-processing, and quality inspection. He showed immense interest in how digital patient data is transformed into a customized appliance, engaging the production team with insightful questions about the company's precision 3D printing technology. After wearing a clear aligner manufactured from his own digital scan data, Hyunjae commented that it felt "much more comfortable than expected," highlighting the practical benefits of a fully digital clinical workflow.Showcasing Smart Manufacturing and SMA™ InnovationBeyond the clinical workflow, the program highlighted Graphy's smart manufacturing capabilities. In a time-limited challenge, Eunhyuk and Hyunjae competed against Graphy’s automated production systems, giving viewers a practical and entertaining look at the precision, consistency, and efficiency of robotic orthodontic manufacturing.Throughout the broadcast, Graphy’s flagship Shape Memory Aligner ™ (SMA™) was positioned as a next-generation solution that combines proprietary shape-memory materials with direct 3D printing to improve treatment predictability and efficiency compared to conventional analog workflows.A Graphy representative stated, "The program gave us an opportunity to introduce digital orthodontics and digital dentistry in a way that is both engaging and easy for the general public to understand. We will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness by combining innovative material science with advanced digital manufacturing technologies while expanding the adoption of digital orthodontic solutions worldwide."The full Idol Intern episode featuring Graphy is now available for viewing on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bpe4WwkunRI&t=210s ).About Graphy Inc.Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060) is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry. As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy's technology powers body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces. By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.Media & Investor RelationsGraphy Inc.Ace Gasan ForeHue, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul📧 ckyoon@itgraphy.com | jheonlee@itgraphy.com🌐 https://www.itgraphy.com

Essence of Shape Memory Aligner

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