Graphy's proprietary Shape Memory Aligners (SMA) being manufactured via 3D printing. The company is actively building a formidable "technological moat" and expanding its global patent portfolio around this core innovation.

Proving its post-listing prowess, Graphy accelerates its strategy for global dominance by building a strong patent portfolio and technological moat.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Graphy Named '2026 Global IP Star Company' to Build Global Patent Barriers.”Proving its post-listing prowess, Graphy accelerates its strategy for global dominance by building a strong patent portfolio and technological moat.- Proven technological prowess following its 2025 technology-exempt listing, now expanding into global IP competitiveness.- Building formidable entry barriers against competitors by strengthening its patent portfolio and brand competitiveness.- Accelerating strategies to secure global market dominance through the establishment of a "technological moat."SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 — Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), a medical materials company centered on digital orthodontic solutions, announced that it has been selected for the "2026 Global IP Star Company Program" hosted by the Seoul Regional Intellectual Property Center. Through this initiative, the company will fully initiate its strategy to strengthen technological competitiveness and expand its intellectual property foundation in the global market.[ Strategic IP Support for Global Expansion ]The "Global IP Star Company Program" is a comprehensive initiative that selects promising small and medium-sized enterprises with high export potential and provides full support for intellectual property rights over three years. Amidst intense competition in the 2026 Seoul regional program—which saw massive participation from companies aiming for global expansion—Graphy was ultimately selected, earning recognition for both its technological capabilities and growth potential. With this selection, Graphy will receive customized support for the next three years, including strategic backing for securing overseas rights (patents, trademarks, and designs), IP management diagnostics, and brand and design advancement. Based on this, the company plans to reinforce an IP-centric growth strategy that structurally secures a competitive edge in the global market while protecting its core technology.[ Proven Global Growth and Export Milestones ]In the global market, Graphy is experiencing a trend of substantial revenue growth alongside increasing interest from overseas medical professionals. The company has proven its growth trajectory by consecutively winning the $3 Million Export Tower in 2023, the $5 Million Export Tower in 2024, and the $7 Million Export Tower in 2025. Recently, it was also selected as a "Hidden Champion," a designation awarded to companies with over $10 million in exports in the previous year. This milestone is highly significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to translate brand awareness into actual revenue and expanded partnerships. In particular, its digital orthodontic solution based on the Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) is rapidly securing the attention of global clinicians and expanding its market presence driven by its differentiated technology compared to conventional thermoforming methods.[ Building a Formidable Technological Moat ]Consequently, Graphy is prioritizing the preemptive securing of intellectual property for its core technologies before full-scale technological competition begins. As global market demand expands and the likelihood of similar technologies entering the market increases, the company's strategy is to strengthen technological barriers by building a patent portfolio centered on SMA and 3D printing core technologies. Specifically, Graphy plans to accelerate the construction of a "technological moat" that is difficult for competitors to penetrate by expanding its global patent portfolio around these core innovations. By preemptively securing patent barriers by country, the strategy is to create a structure that leads the market through the technology itself, rather than merely competing on products.[ Accelerating Global Market Dominance ]A Graphy representative stated, "If the KOSDAQ listing was the stage that proved our technological innovation, this selection as a Global IP Star Company is the turning point to protect and expand that technology in the global market." The representative added, "We plan to form global technological patent barriers through aggressive IP portfolio construction and leap forward as a technology standard company that leads the market."Meanwhile, leveraging the support secured through this project, Graphy plans to accelerate the acquisition of intellectual property rights in major markets such as North America and Europe, and further advance its global IP management system. Through this, the company's strategy is to strengthen the technology protection framework required of a listed company, while simultaneously driving the expansion of global market share and the enhancement of shareholder value.[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces. By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.Media & Investor Relations Graphy Inc. Ace Gasan ForHu, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul📧 sales@itgraphy.com[SNS]

Essence of Shape Memory Aligner

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