Graphy to Unveil ‘Tera Harz Wide Cure’ at AAO 2026, Boosting Production Throughput by 3.7x

Graphy’s new SMA nitrogen curing system, the Tera Harz Wide Cure, delivers a 3.7x increase in productivity and enables the simultaneous curing of up to 30 Shape Memory Aligners (SMAs).

Graphy will introduce an advanced curing system alongside the SMA Portal, enhancing productivity and digital workflow integration in North America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy to Unveil ‘Tera Harz Wide Cure’ at AAO 2026, Boosting Production Throughput by 3.7xGraphy will introduce an advanced curing system alongside the SMA Portal, enhancing productivity and digital workflow integration in North America.- Strategic Participation at AAO 2026: Showcasing technological innovation and business expansion at the world's leading orthodontic platform.- The Productivity Leap — Tera Harz Wide Cure: Delivering 3.7x higher throughput and enhanced scalability based on proven nitrogen-curing technology.- Introduction of the 'SMA Portal': An integrated, AI-powered digital workflow platform managing everything from design to final production.Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), the pioneer of direct 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology, today announced its participation in the AAO (American Association of Orthodontists) 2026 Annual Session, scheduled for May 1–3. This marks a key milestone in the company’s strategic expansion into North America, a market that currently accounts for nearly 40% of the global clear aligner sector and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2030.[Expanding Presence at AAO 2026]The AAO Annual Session is widely recognized as the world’s premier orthodontic conference, drawing more than 10,000 orthodontists and industry leaders. It serves as a vital platform for evaluating both the clinical validity and commercial scalability of emerging technologies. At this year’s session, Graphy will host one of the event's largest exhibition booths to showcase its comprehensive digital ecosystem. This includes its next-generation SMA nitrogen curing systems, the SMA Portal platform, and integrated clinical workflow solutions specifically optimized for the North American market.[The Productivity Leap: Tera Harz Wide Cure]The centerpiece of Graphy’s showcase is the introduction of the Tera Harz Wide Cure, a high-capacity model designed to scale the company’s proven nitrogen-based curing technology. Delivering approximately 3.7x higher throughput compared to existing models, this new system allows for the simultaneous curing of up to 30 Shape Memory Aligners. This ensures uncompromising precision and uniformity while dramatically cutting mass-production lead times. Featuring a 9-step curing control system and an intuitive user interface, the Tera Harz Wide Cure seamlessly adapts to diverse clinical requirements, maximizing usability for both in-office clinics and large-scale dental laboratories. This launch completes Graphy’s full lineup of nitrogen curing solutions, providing optimized options that scale to meet specific production volume needs.[The SMA Portal: An Integrated Digital Workflow]Alongside its hardware innovations, Graphy will unveil the SMA Portal, an AI-powered digital orthodontic platform tailored specifically for the North American market. The SMA Portal integrates the entire workflow—from order placement and treatment planning to 3D printing and final aligner production—into a single, unified system. Featuring real-time feedback and an optimized user interface, the platform significantly enhances communication between clinicians and dental laboratories. By enabling a standardized digital workflow, the SMA Portal meets the region’s stringent demands for precision, speed, and consistency. Live demonstrations featuring real clinical cases will be conducted throughout the AAO session.[Industrial Scalability and Clinical Validation]To further demonstrate its readiness for large-scale production, Graphy will conduct a collaborative technology demonstration with FUGO, showcasing a production workflow that can be immediately implemented in high-volume lab environments. In addition, official AAO sessions featuring globally renowned experts—including Prof. Ravindra Nanda, Prof. Ki-Beom Kim, and Dr. Kenji Ojima—will highlight the clinical effectiveness and scientific validation of SMA-based digital orthodontics.[Driving North American Market Expansion]“The Tera Harz Wide Cure and SMA Portal reinforce our technological leadership while directly meeting market demands for enhanced capacity and operational efficiency,” said Un-seob Sim, CEO of Graphy. “Starting with AAO 2026, we aim to scale our global supply capabilities and drive meaningful adoption and revenue growth in North America by delivering a fully integrated platform that goes far beyond simple material supply.”[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060) is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry. As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces. By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.Media & Investor RelationsGraphy Inc.Ace Gasan ForHu, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul📧 sales@itgraphy.com[SNS]

Essence of Shape Memory Aligner

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