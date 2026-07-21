Supporting Workplace Wellness: Stomach Cancer Education Session Led by Dr Benjamin Yip

Dr Benjamin Yip, Medical Director of Alpha Digestive & Liver Centre

Dr Benjamin Yip spoke at a Singapore Cancer Society health session, raising stomach cancer awareness through early detection and prevention.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Benjamin Yip, Medical Director of Alpha Digestive & Liver Centre, was invited by the Singapore Cancer Society to deliver a stomach cancer awareness session for employees of Dow Chemical Pacific, reaching nearly 110 participants in a corporate health engagement aimed at promoting early detection and preventive care.The session, held as part of a workplace wellness initiative, focused on increasing awareness of stomach cancer, including its early signs, key risk factors, and evidence-based lifestyle measures that may help reduce risk. The programme reflects ongoing efforts by organisations to integrate health education into corporate settings, enabling employees to make informed decisions about their well-being.During the talk, Dr Yip outlined how stomach cancer often presents with subtle or non-specific symptoms in its early stages, which can delay diagnosis. He highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs such as persistent abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, and changes in appetite. Participants were also introduced to screening considerations, particularly for individuals with higher risk profiles.“Early detection plays a significant role in improving outcomes for stomach cancer,” said Dr Yip. “Workplace education sessions like this provide an accessible platform to raise awareness and encourage individuals to seek medical advice when symptoms arise or risk factors are present.”The session also addressed risk factors associated with stomach cancer, including Helicobacter pylori infection, dietary habits, smoking, and family history. Practical guidance was shared on preventive strategies, such as maintaining a balanced diet, reducing intake of processed and salted foods, and adopting healthier lifestyle practices. These discussions were designed to help employees better understand how everyday choices can influence long-term gastrointestinal health.Interactive segments during the session allowed participants to engage directly with the topic, ask questions, and clarify common misconceptions about digestive health and cancer prevention. The turnout of nearly 110 attendees highlights growing interest in workplace-based health education and the role employers can play in supporting employee well-being beyond traditional occupational health measures.Dr Yip is the Medical Director of Alpha Digestive and Liver Centre, and was previously appointed at both Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital during his time in the public healthcare sector. His clinical work focuses on gastrointestinal and liver conditions, including diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy.The collaboration between the Singapore Cancer Society and Dow Chemical Pacific with Alpha Digestive and Liver Centre reflects a broader trend of partnerships between healthcare organisations and corporations to promote preventive health education. Such initiatives aim to bridge knowledge gaps, encourage timely medical consultation, and support healthier workplace communities.As cancer awareness continues to be a public health priority, workplace programmes are increasingly recognised as an effective channel for outreach. By bringing educational sessions directly to employees, organisations can help foster a culture of proactive health management and early intervention.About Alpha Digestive & Liver CentreAlpha Digestive & Liver Centre is a medical practice focused on gastrointestinal and liver health. Led by Dr Benjamin Yip, the centre provides services including screening, diagnostic evaluation, and minimally invasive procedures for a range of digestive conditions. The name “Alpha” reflects its aim to serve as a first point of contact for individuals seeking care for gastrointestinal concerns.Contact InformationDr Benjamin YipConsultant Gastroenterologist and Medical DirectorAlpha Digestive & Liver CentrePhone: +65 8876 9035Email: info@alphagastro.sg

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