Dr Ker Featured in Shin Min Daily on Allergy, Immunotherapy, and Sinus Rhinitis Insights

Dr Ker Liang was recently featured in Shin Min Daily

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Ker Featured in Shin Min Daily on Allergy, Immunotherapy, and Sinus Rhinitis InsightsSINGAPORE, 16 DECEMBER 2025 –Aglow ENT Centre announced that Dr Ker Liang was recently featured in Shin Min Daily, where she shared clinical insights on allergy management, immunotherapy, and sinus rhinitis. The coverage highlighted common triggers of chronic rhinitis, treatment approaches, and practical lifestyle measures to help patients manage persistent nasal symptoms, reinforcing the importance of informed and proactive ENT care in Singapore.In the Shin Min Daily articles published on 16 December 2025, Dr Ker addressed the challenges faced by individuals with chronic rhinitis, a condition often marked by ongoing nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, and irritation. She explained how symptoms can worsen with increased exposure to allergens and environmental triggers, particularly in daily living and work environments.The coverage focused on how structured medical assessment plays a role in identifying underlying causes, alongside discussions on treatment pathways such as medication management and immunotherapy. Dr Ker also shared practical advice on environmental control, including managing indoor allergens and adopting daily habits that may help reduce flare-ups and improve comfort over time.By presenting medical information in an accessible manner, the articles aimed to help readers better understand their symptoms and the options available to them. The feature also underscored the role of ENT clinics in public health education, encouraging patients to seek timely evaluation rather than enduring long-term discomfort.“Chronic rhinitis can significantly affect daily quality of life, especially when symptoms persist or worsen with repeated exposure to triggers,” said Dr Ker Liang. “Alongside medical treatment, simple adjustments to daily habits and living environments can play a meaningful role in symptom control.”She added, “Public awareness is important. When patients understand why their symptoms occur and what options are available, they are better equipped to manage their condition and seek appropriate care when needed.”Chronic rhinitis is a common condition in Singapore’s humid climate, with symptoms often triggered by dust mites, temperature changes, air pollution, and other allergens. Beyond medication, measures such as reducing indoor dust, maintaining proper ventilation, and avoiding known irritants are often discussed as part of a broader management plan. Media features such as those in Shin Min Daily help bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and everyday understanding for the general public.Individuals experiencing ongoing nasal congestion, allergies, or sinus-related symptoms are encouraged to consult an ENT specialist for proper assessment and personalised care. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit Aglow ENT Centre or contact the clinic directly.Aglow ENT Centre is a private ENT specialist clinic in Singapore committed to helping patients achieve glowing health through comprehensive medical and surgical care. The clinic manages a wide range of ENT conditions, including nasal rhinitis, chronic cough, recurrent sore throat, sinusitis, vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus, voice disorders, and sleep apnoea. Detailed assessments are conducted to support accurate diagnosis and effective treatment for both children and adults.About Dr Ker LiangDr Ker Liang served as a consultant with the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Singapore’s National University Health System (NUHS). She has more than 14 years of experience in otolaryngology, providing ENT outpatient services and surgical care across National University Hospital, Alexandra Hospital, and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She was awarded the NUHS Long Service Award in recognition of 10 years of quality service.Contact InformationAglow ENT Centre3 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228510Opening Hours:Monday – Friday: 9:00AM – 5:00PMSaturday: 9:00AM – 12:30PMSunday & Public Holiday: ClosedMobile: (65) 8082 6054Tel: (65) 6464 6054Fax: (65) 6464 6063Email: info@aglow-ent.sg

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