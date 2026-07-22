Improving Gastroenterology Care in Singapore with AI and Private Practice Support

Alpha Digestive and Liver Centre

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the increased need for faster response times and efficiency in clinical settings, AI-driven technologies have been adopted to bridge the gap. Additionally, private clinics play a growing role in addressing these challenges by complementing existing healthcare infrastructure.AI utilisation has been integral to Singapore’s rapid digitisation and growth, with SMEs' AI adoption rate tripling in just a year. 14.5% of SMEs and 62.5% of non-SMEs were reported to have adopted AI in 2024 itself. Similarly, in the field of gastroenterology, AI-driven technology has made significant breakthroughs.The National University Centre for Digestive Health introduced an AI-driven digestive centre to manage the diagnosis and consultation processes for patients more effectively. This has contributed to improvements in workflow efficiency, including fewer delays, reduced cancellations, and more streamlined patient management.The Role of Private Gastro Clinics in Improving Access to CareWith increasing demand for timely diagnosis and treatment, private gastroenterology practices are playing a more visible role in supporting patient access to care. By offering shorter waiting times and more direct access to specialists, these clinics help to alleviate pressure on the broader healthcare system.Private practices also provide continuity of care and a more personalised approach to treatment, which can be particularly valuable for patients managing chronic or recurring digestive conditions. In this way, they complement public healthcare services by addressing gaps in accessibility and responsiveness.For example, Alpha Digestive and Liver Centre provides screening, diagnostic procedures, and minimally invasive treatments across gastroenterology, hepatology, and advanced endoscopy. Beyond clinical services, there is also a growing emphasis on patient education and early intervention. Dr Benjamin Yip , consultant gastroenterologist and medical director of Alpha Digestive & Liver Centre, has contributed to public awareness efforts on gastric conditions. He was a featured speaker at a webinar on functional dyspepsia and gastric reflux organised by Prudential and Aptus Surgery Centre. The session aimed to raise awareness of common digestive conditions, highlight early symptoms, and provide practical approaches to management and prevention.“Digestive symptoms are frequently normalised, but they can indicate underlying issues that require attention,” said Dr Yip. “Through education and early assessment, patients are better positioned to manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications.”Such initiatives reflect a broader shift towards preventive healthcare, where early diagnosis and patient engagement play an increasingly important role in long-term outcomes.Looking AheadAs demand for digestive healthcare continues to rise, the integration of AI-driven technologies alongside the growing role of private practices may become increasingly important in improving system-wide efficiency. Together, these developments point towards a more responsive and accessible care model, where patients are able to receive timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment without unnecessary delays.About Alpha Digestive and Liver CentreLed by consultant gastroenterologist Dr Benjamin Yip, Alpha Digestive and Liver Centre provides comprehensive gastric and liver-related treatments and diagnostic services such as:GastroscopyEndoscopyMRI scansGastroclearDr Benjamin Yip has a specialisation in advanced endoscopy and strives to make informed clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.Contact InformationDr Benjamin YipConsultant Gastroenterologist and Medical DirectorAlpha Digestive & Liver CentrePhone: +65 8876 9035Email: info@alphagastro.sg

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