Learn About the Barnstable County Charter Study Commission and How to Run

Published on: July 20, 2026

The July 28 Deadline Is Approaching—Learn How to Run for the Charter Study Commission

Barnstable County’s Home Rule Charter has guided county government for nearly 40 years.

This November, residents will decide whether to establish a Charter Study Commission to review the Charter. At the same election, voters will also elect one representative from each of Barnstable County’s 15 towns to serve on the commission if the ballot question is approved.

Would you like to run? Nomination papers are available now from your Town Clerk. You’ll need 20 signatures from registered voters in your town, and completed nomination papers must be returned to your Town Clerk by July 28.

🎥 In this video, County Administrator Michael Dutton explains what the Charter Study Commission is, what it would do, who should consider running, and how to become a candidate.

Learn more at capecod.gov/charterreview