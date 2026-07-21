Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance Highlights Importance of Barnstable County Dredge Program

Published on: July 20, 2026

The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance recently highlighted the critical role of Barnstable County’s Dredge Program in keeping Cape Cod’s harbors and navigation channels safe and accessible.

In an article by CEO John Pappalardo, the Alliance describes the County dredge as an essential regional service that supports commercial fishing, recreational boating, local economies, and public safety. The article also recognizes the work of Dredge Director Ken Cirillo and the dredge crew, who maintain waterways across Cape Cod despite challenging environmental conditions, permitting requirements, weather, and seasonal restrictions.

The article notes that Barnstable County is uniquely positioned to provide this regional service, helping communities maintain access to the water through a shared county program.

We appreciate the Alliance’s recognition of the dedicated professionals who keep Cape Cod’s waterways navigable for residents, commercial fishermen, and visitors alike.

Read the full article from the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance:

https://capecodfishermen.org/we-keep-digging-into-dredging-for-good-reason/