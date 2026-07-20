Mayor Brett Smiley, Rhode Island Foundation Announce 2026 RWP Pops

Free performance returns to Roger Williams Park on Wednesday, August 5

Providence, RI — Mayor Brett P. Smiley, the Rhode Island Foundation and The Washington Trust Company (Washington Trust) invite neighbors, families and visitors to gather for one of Providence’s favorite summer traditions as the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s Summer Pops returns to Roger Williams Park on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The free concert begins at 7:00 pm at the Temple to Music, with a rain date held for Thursday, August 6. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets, settle in with family and friends, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music in one of Rhode Island’s most beautiful outdoor settings.

“I’m thrilled that the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to Roger Williams Park for another incredible summer concert at the Temple to Music,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “This free, family-friendly event has become a cherished Providence tradition, bringing our community together to enjoy world-class music in one of the region’s most beautiful public spaces. I encourage everyone to join us for another memorable evening in the park.”

In addition to the concert, food trucks will be onsite at the Temple to Music serving local, regional and global cuisine.

“Along with our partners, we are inviting Rhode Islanders to what has become an annual event for thousands of our neighbors,” said David N. Cicilline, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “Civic and Cultural Life is one of the community priorities that are central to our work. We all benefit when people can come together to share common experiences. There is no better place to build community than in one of the state’s most beloved spots.”

This year’s concert, Outstanding Overtures, celebrates some of the most beloved overtures from Broadway, film and classical music. Conducted by audience favorite Troy Quinn, the 69-piece orchestra will perform two 40-minute sets.

The Rhode Island Foundation will present three of its most prestigious annual awards during intermission:

Community Leadership Award: Conexion Latina Newport

Civic Leadership Award: Peter Chung, Executive Director of Young Voices

The Trailblazer Award: Pamela Johnston, President & CEO of Ocean State Media

“Washington Trust is honored to join Mayor Smiley, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Rhode Island Philharmonic in bringing Summer Pops to Roger Williams Park,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Ned Handy. “We are proud to support this community event and help create an evening of live music for everyone to enjoy.”

In addition to the Rhode Island Foundation and Washington Trust, this event is made possible with support from the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, the Providence Parks Department, the Roger Williams Park Conservancy and KLR.