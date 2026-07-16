Mayor Smiley Signs Executive Order Strengthening Voter Protections and Safeguarding Election Integrity

Executive order establishes centralized legal review for federal requests and strengthens protections against voter intimidation or immigration enforcement activities ahead of 2026 election

Mayor Brett P. Smiley today joined by Senator Ana B. Quezada, community partners, advocates and City leaders, signed an executive order strengthening protections for Providence voters, safeguarding voter information and establishing clear policies for how City departments must respond to election-related requests from federal agencies.

The executive order, Protecting Voter Rights and Election Integrity, follows the recent federal actions involving election monitoring and requests of voter information in communities across the country.

“At a moment when our federal government is creating uncertainty and fear around our elections, Providence will stand firmly in defense for every eligible voter to cast their ballot safely, privately and without intimidation,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “This order protects voter information, ensures every federal request receives immediate legal review and directs City resources toward maintaining safe, orderly and accessible polling places. Providence will follow the law, protect our residents and defend the integrity of our elections from corruption at the federal level.”

Under the executive order, any election-related request, inquiry or demand received from a federal agency must be immediately referred to the Office of the City Solicitor. City employees may not independently respond to, interpret or negotiate such requests without authorization from the City Solicitor.

The order directs the City Solicitor to determine the legal authority supporting a request before any records are released or City assistance is provided. No City department or employee may voluntarily disclose election-related records, voter information or other protected information beyond what is required by law.

The executive order also directs City departments to:

Safeguard personally identifiable voter information to the fullest extent permitted by law;

Review records for confidential, exempt or protected information before any disclosure is authorized;

Refrain from using City funds, employees or equipment to assist federal election investigations, voter-list maintenance or election-enforcement efforts unless legally required;

Establish an Election Hotline protocol to respond to reports of voter intimidation or immigration-enforcement activity near polling locations;

Designate legal support for polling locations and update guidance for responding to federal immigration-enforcement activity;

Provide a Providence Police presence at polling locations to support voter safety and enforce applicable protections;

Clearly identify Rhode Island’s 50-foot electioneering boundaries at polling locations;

Support compliance with state law restricting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, agents or officials from entering or remaining within 200 feet of polling places while voting is underway, except as permitted by law;

Maintain accessible pedestrian routes and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act at polling locations on City property; and

Publicly disclose significant federal election-related requests and the legal basis for the City’s response unless disclosure is prohibited by law.

“Every voter deserves to participate in our democracy and do so safely, without fear of intimidation,” said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. “When our federal government is creating uncertainty throughout communities across Rhode Island and the country, local leaders must stand firmly and together to protect voters. I applaud Mayor Smiley for taking a firm stance and proactive steps in defending the rights of Providence voters and protecting of our elections.”

Following Mayor Smiley’s Executive Order, Mayor Rivera and the City of Central Falls will move to establish similar safeguards to protect voter information, preserve public confidence in our elections and ensure voters can participate without fear for their safety or well-being. Through this Executive Order, Providence continues to serve as a leader for municipalities across Rhode Island, providing a clear model for how local governments can take proactive action to defend voting rights and protect the integrity of our elections.

In-person early voting for Rhode Island’s September 9 statewide primary begins Thursday, August 20 and continues through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. Providence voters may also apply to vote by mail or cast their ballots at their assigned polling locations on Election Day.

The executive order takes effect immediately.