Mayor Brett Smiley Calls on City Council to Take Action on RENT Fund Program

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Council’s inaction threatens to delay critical rental assistance as Providence families face housing instability

Mayor Brett P. Smiley today called on the Providence City Council to immediately approve the contract necessary to launch the City’s RENT Program, warning that continued delays will put critical assistance further out of reach for Providence families facing financial hardship and housing instability.

“At a time when too many Providence residents are struggling to pay their rent and utilities, families deserve help now,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “We should be providing relief to neighbors today, not in September or October. I am deeply disappointed that the City Council has decided to play political games while Providence families are the ones who will bear these consequences. Every day of delay increases the risk that more of our neighbors will face eviction or displacement.”

Mayor Brett Smiley’s Administration proposed the $1 million RENT Fund as part of the FY27 Budget to provide targeted emergency housing assistance to households experiencing financial hardship and housing instability. The program is designed to complement the City’s other initiatives in eviction prevention, housing counseling and the development and preservation of affordable housing.

The City has heard directly from residents who need this support, and many families have already contacted community organizations seeking information and assistance.

The Smiley Administration has completed the necessary steps to ready this program for launch, including conducting a public procurement process and selecting a trusted community partner to administer the funding. The program can begin as soon as the City Council approves the contract.

“For a tenant who has had their hours cut at work or had an unexpected medical bill, even something as simple as an unexpected car repair, that could be the difference between staying housed and being evicted,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “Just because the City Council goes on vacation in August, doesn’t mean these residents should have to wait or face eviction. The Council’s own 2025 Housing Crisis Task Force Report called for this implementation, and they have chosen to have it sit in committee without a hearing for over four months. The only possible explanation for this delay is political games.”