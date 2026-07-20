2026 Citizens' Academy Applications are Open

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Applications Open for Campbell County's 2026 Citizens' Academy



NEWPORT, KY (July 20, 2026) Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Campbell County Citizens' Academy, an eight-week program that gives twenty-five (25) residents and business owners a behind-the-scenes look at the people, places, and services that keep county government running every day. This is a rare opportunity to experience county government from the inside.

The originally announced Citizens' Academy schedule has been updated to accommodate the Labor Day holiday and the availability of several guest speakers. The academy will now begin Monday, Aug. 31. No class will be held on Labor Day, and the second session will take place Monday, Sept. 14. Sessions will be held Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Most people experience county government every day without realizing it. They drive on county roads, call 911 during emergencies, visit county parks, borrow books from the library, recycle household waste, or adopt pets from Animal Services. Few ever have the chance to see what happens behind the scenes or meet the passionate people who make those services possible.

Participants will spend eight Monday evenings visiting county facilities, meeting elected officials and department staff, touring locations not normally open to the public, and learning how local government serves residents every day.

Each interactive session offers a different behind-the-scenes experience. Participants will climb aboard county vehicles and learn how public safety departments respond when residents need them most. They'll discover how county government is organized, learn how local tax dollars are invested, and gain a better understanding of the county budget process.

The academy also includes a guided golf cart tour of AJ Jolly Golf Course, visits to county parks, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Campbell County Detention Center, and opportunities to meet the professionals who oversee Public Safety, Planning and Zoning, Animal Services, Human Services, the Senior & Wellness Center, Economic Development, Solid Waste and Recycling, Campbell County Public Library, and Campbell Media.

To allow meaningful interaction during tours and demonstrations, enrollment is limited to 25 Campbell County residents and business owners, and participation is free. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Interested residents and business owners are encouraged to apply early, before the class fills up.

Visit campbellcountyky.gov to learn more and submit an application.

Stay Connected

For real-time updates and other important information, follow Campbell County Fiscal Court on Facebook.

About Campbell County Fiscal Court: Campbell County is Kentucky's ninth-largest county and is led by Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. With an $80 million budget and a dedicated staff, the Fiscal Court focuses on providing high-quality services and infrastructure to residents and businesses.

###

News Contact: Justin Otto

Assistant County Administrator – Public Information Officer

Campbell County Fiscal Court

(859) 547-1806 (office) | (859) 308-8649 (mobile)

jotto@campbellcountyky.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.