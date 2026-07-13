Listen to the First Episode of The Open Agenda!

The wait is over! Listen to a new episode of The Open Agenda today!

Our first episode features the team from Queen Anne's County Animal Services. Learn about the services they provide, the challenges they face, and how they're making a difference for animals and residents across Queen Anne's County.

Hosted by Bruce Grove and Beth Malasky, The Open Agenda brings you conversations with the people working every day to serve our community.

Watch on QACTV YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other major podcast platforms. https://lnk.bio/TheOpenAgenda

New episodes premiere every Monday.