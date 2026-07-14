Cooling Centers Open This Wednesday, July 15 Due to Excessive Heat Due to a Heat Advisory with the Heat Index expected to reach or exceed 105F, Queen Anne’s County Cooling Centers are available for any community members in need of a cool retreat on Wednesday, July 15. The Department of Aging & Transportation, Queen Anne’s County Library, and Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA will open their locations to the public. Locations and Hours Wednesday July 15 – 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sudlersville Senior Center – 605 Foxxtown Road, Sudlersville

Grasonville Senior Center – 4802 Main Street, Grasonville

Kent Island Senior Center – 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville Wednesday July 15 – 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM QAC Library – Centreville Branch – 121 Commerce Street, Centreville

QAC Library – Kent Island Branch – 200 Library Circle, Stevensville Wednesday July 15 – 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA – 210 Vincit Street, Centreville *Must provide ID upon entrance to YMCA and sign a waiver For the latest weather information, visit www.weather.gov/phi.

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