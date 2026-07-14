Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,986 in the last 365 days.

Cooling Centers Open This Wednesday, July 15 Due to Excessive Heat

Cooling Centers Open This Wednesday, July 15 Due to Excessive Heat

Due to a Heat Advisory with the Heat Index expected to reach or exceed 105F, Queen Anne’s County Cooling Centers are available for any community members in need of a cool retreat on Wednesday, July 15.  The Department of Aging & Transportation, Queen Anne’s County Library, and Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA will open their locations to the public. 

Locations and Hours

Wednesday July 15 – 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

  • Sudlersville Senior Center – 605 Foxxtown Road, Sudlersville
  • Grasonville Senior Center – 4802 Main Street, Grasonville
  • Kent Island Senior Center – 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville

Wednesday July 15 – 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

  • QAC Library – Centreville Branch – 121 Commerce Street, Centreville
  • QAC Library – Kent Island Branch – 200 Library Circle, Stevensville

Wednesday July 15 – 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM

  • Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA – 210 Vincit Street, Centreville

*Must provide ID upon entrance to YMCA and sign a waiver

For the latest weather information, visit www.weather.gov/phi.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cooling Centers Open This Wednesday, July 15 Due to Excessive Heat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.