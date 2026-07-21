SEO Image Launches New SEO & AI Audit Tool With AI Search Optimization Analysis

Results for SEO and AI Search Engines

New online auditing tool evaluates traditional SEO, technical performance, and website readiness for AI-driven search results.

The search landscape is changing, and so are the tools that shape our businesses. It's no longer an SEO tool; it's a modern tool for how people search now.” — Alan Rabinowitz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO Image , a New York-based search engine optimization and online reputation management agency, has launched a new website auditing tool designed to evaluate both traditional SEO performance and optimization for AI-powered search experiences.The SEO & AI Audit analyzes websites for technical SEO issues, on-page optimization, search visibility factors, and elements that may affect how content is understood and referenced by AI search platforms.Unlike conventional SEO audit tools that focus primarily on standard search engine rankings, the new platform also evaluates factors connected to AI search optimization. The audit provides clear scores, identifies potential weaknesses, and offers prioritized recommendations website owners can use to improve their pages.“Search optimization is no longer limited to traditional rankings,” said Alan Rabinowitz, CEO of SEO Image. “Businesses also need to understand whether their websites clearly communicate expertise, relevance, and authority to AI-driven search systems. We developed this tool to make that evaluation more accessible.”The audit reviews key areas including:AI search optimization and content clarityTechnical and on-page SEOWebsite structure and accessibilityOptimization scores and prioritized recommendationsThe tool is intended for businesses, marketers, website owners, and SEO professionals seeking a clearer picture of how a website performs across both conventional and emerging search environments.The SEO & AI Audit Tool is available at https://seoimage.com/seo-tools/ About SEO ImageFounded in 2002, SEO Image is an SEO and online reputation management agency based in New York. The company provides search engine optimization, AI search optimization, online reputation management, local SEO, paid search management, content strategy, and website consulting for businesses throughout the United States.For more information, visit https://seoimage.com/

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