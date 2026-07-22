Indexium.ai Launches to Help Businesses Find and Compare AI Tools More Easily

New AI tools directory helps businesses research and compare AI platforms by category, industry, and business need.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indexium.ai , a new AI tools directory, has officially launched to help businesses, marketers, entrepreneurs, developers, and professionals discover, compare, and evaluate AI tools by category, industry, and business need.With thousands of AI platforms competing for attention, many users are left comparing scattered product pages, sponsored lists, and incomplete software roundups. Indexium.ai gives users a more organized way to research AI tools by starting with the task, category, or industry need rather than a generic list of popular platforms.As AI adoption continues to accelerate, many companies are trying to determine which platforms are relevant to their needs, which tools solve specific workflow problems, and how different AI categories compare. Indexium.ai was created to simplify that process by organizing AI tools into clear categories, subcategories, and industry-focused sections.The site includes dedicated sections for major AI software categories, including AI agents, AI chatbots , AI writing tools, AI marketing tools, AI coding tools, AI image generators, AI video generators, AI sales tools, AI automation tools, AI analytics tools, document AI tools, AI customer support tools, and operations and compliance tools.Indexium.ai is designed for users at different stages of AI adoption, from business owners researching AI software for the first time to experienced teams looking for specialized platforms. The directory also supports industry-specific discovery, helping users understand how AI tools may apply across areas such as healthcare, finance, education, legal, marketing, sales, customer support, and operations.In addition to tool listings, Indexium.ai will publish guides and educational resources that explain how different AI tools work, what they are used for, and how businesses can evaluate them before adopting new platforms. These resources are intended to help users make more informed decisions without needing to sort through scattered product pages, ads, and inconsistent software comparisons.The launch comes at a time when AI software categories are expanding quickly, with new tools emerging for content creation, automation, research, analytics, coding, productivity, compliance, and customer engagement. Indexium.ai provides a more structured starting point for users who want to understand the AI tools landscape and identify platforms that fit their goals.Indexium.ai is now live.About Indexium.aiIndexium.ai is an AI tools directory designed to help users discover, compare, and evaluate artificial intelligence platforms by category, subcategory, industry, and business need. The site organizes AI tools across major software areas including AI agents, chatbots, writing tools, marketing tools, automation tools, analytics tools, image and video generators, coding tools, research tools, sales tools, customer support tools, document AI tools, and operations and compliance solutions.

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