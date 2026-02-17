Azuki Expands Cultural Presence Through Paris Fashion Week

Alex Xu (Zagabond) at Paris Fashion Week. Photo Credit:﻿ Colin Padulo colin-padulo.com

It’s a place where ideas are tested over time, not just amplified in the moment. That perspective mirrors how we think about building Azuki for the long term.” — Alex Xu (Zagabond)

PARIS, FRANCE, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azuki Labs continued expanding its global intellectual property footprint with a presence at Paris Fashion Week , reinforcing its long-term strategy of building enduring cultural IP rooted in design, authorship, and storytelling.Led by Alex Xu (Zagabond) , co-founder and CEO of Azuki Labs, the brand’s time in Paris reflected a deliberate approach to cultural expansion rather than a single campaign or launch. Paris Fashion Week provided a setting where fashion, authorship, and creative credibility intersect, offering a natural environment for Azuki’s design-driven philosophy.Rather than treating fashion as a momentary collaboration, Azuki approached Paris as part of a longer creative arc. Conversations during the week centered on narrative coherence, visual language, and how modern intellectual property can move fluidly between digital origins and physical cultural spaces without losing identity.Azuki’s presence in Paris aligns with its broader strategy of building enduring creative worlds. The brand has increasingly emphasized physical expression, including collectibles and design-led experiences, as a way to deepen engagement and translate its aesthetic beyond screens.“Paris rewards intention and craft,” said Xu. “It’s a place where ideas are tested over time, not just amplified in the moment. That perspective mirrors how we think about building Azuki for the long term.”As Azuki continues to grow globally, its participation in cultural environments like Paris Fashion Week reflects a commitment to restraint, coherence, and longevity. The focus remains on creating work that resonates across mediums and geographies while maintaining a clear creative core.Azuki’s Paris presence marks another step in its ongoing transition into a multi-disciplinary cultural brand, grounded in design, story, and community participation.About AzukiAzuki is a global anime-inspired intellectual property developed by Azuki Labs, spanning story, collectibles, and creative experiences. The brand is focused on building enduring cultural worlds through design, narrative depth, and community engagement.

