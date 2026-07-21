TIGHITCO ENHANCES COMPOSITE MANUFACTURING WITH SQRTM PROCESS

Innovation is built through steady investment in technology, engineering, and people.” — Mark Withrow, President/CEO of TIGHITCO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leader in advanced composite structures and assemblies, thermal insulation solutions, precision sheet metal fabrication, and aerospace manufacturing support services, today announced the expansion of its Same Qualified Resin Transfer Molding (SQRTM) process, further strengthening the company's expertise in composite manufacturing. The SQRTM process improves manufacturing efficiency and expands TIGHITCO's ability to produce complex composite structures.The SQRTM initiative is supported by approximately $2.6 million in combined federal and state funding, reflecting the importance of technologies that strengthen U.S. manufacturing. The work also supports next-generation composite manufacturing solutions for the U.S. Navy and reinforces TIGHITCO's long-term commitment to engineering excellence and customer success."Innovation is essential to remaining competitive in today's aerospace industry," said Daniel Hinson, Vice President of Engineering & Estimating. "The SQRTM process allows us to further refine how we manufacture complex composite structures. Every improvement strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality products while preparing for the evolving needs of future aerospace programs."Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO, added, "Innovation is built through steady investment in technology, engineering, and people. The SQRTM process reflects that commitment and strengthens our ability to provide dependable manufacturing solutions for our customers, today and into the future."The SQRTM process represents another milestone in TIGHITCO's ongoing efforts to strengthen its manufacturing expertise and support the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. By combining engineering knowledge with innovative manufacturing processes, the company continues to provide solutions that help customers succeed in demanding commercial and defense applications.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

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