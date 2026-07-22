TIGHITCO EXPANDS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES FOR THE U.S. NAVY WITH GRANT FROM THE STATE OF CONNECTICUT

AdvanceCT of Connecticut

We greatly appreciate the support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and our federal partners as we continue investing in technologies that enhance military readiness ” — Shawn Hawks, VP Operations

BERLIN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO , Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced composite structures and assemblies, thermal insulation systems, precision sheet metal fabrication, and aerospace manufacturing support services, today announced the expansion of its advanced composite manufacturing capabilities to strengthen support for current and future U.S. Navy programs. The expansion is being made possible in part through the support of the State of Connecticut, reinforcing the state's commitment to growing advanced manufacturing and strengthening the nation's defense industrial base.The expansion will be implemented at TIGHITCO's Berlin, Connecticut facility and represents a key investment in technologies that enhance the readiness, affordability, and resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base. The initiative combines state and federal investments to accelerate the deployment of advanced composite manufacturing capabilities critical to national security.As part of the project, TIGHITCO was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) to help support the company's $1.8 million capital investment in its Berlin facility. The grant serves as a catalyst for expanding advanced manufacturing capabilities that will directly enhance TIGHITCO's ability to support current and future U.S. Navy programs. In addition, TIGHITCO is participating in a federally funded advanced manufacturing initiative focused on developing next-generation composite manufacturing technologies that strengthen the Navy's supply chain and improve domestic manufacturing capacity."Our investment in the SQRTMprocess demonstrates TIGHITCO's commitment to delivering advanced manufacturing solutions that improve production efficiency, enhance quality, and increase manufacturing capacity for our defense customers," said Shawn Hawks, Vice President of Operations. "With the support of the State of Connecticut and our federal partners, we are accelerating the deployment of these technologies to better support the U.S. Navy's evolving mission requirements while advancing innovative composite manufacturing capabilities.""Strengthening America's defense industrial base requires strong partnerships between industry, state government, and the federal government," said Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO. "The State of Connecticut's investment in this project demonstrates its commitment to sustaining advanced manufacturing and high-skilled aerospace jobs while helping companies like TIGHITCO deliver critical capabilities to the U.S. Navy. We greatly appreciate the support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, AdvanceCT , and our federal partners as we continue investing in technologies that enhance military readiness, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure the long-term competitiveness of U.S. manufacturing."The implementation of the SQRTMprocess represents another milestone in TIGHITCO's long-term strategy to expand advanced composite manufacturing capabilities in support of U.S. Navy modernization efforts and other critical defense aerospace programs. By leveraging the support of the State of Connecticut alongside federal investment, TIGHITCO is accelerating the adoption of innovative manufacturing technologies that strengthen the domestic defense industrial base, create high-value manufacturing jobs, and deliver reliable, high-performance composite solutions for the nation's warfighters.This version elevates the DECD grant from simply being mentioned as funding to positioning it as a strategic partnership with the State of Connecticut that enabled the investment and directly supports both economic development and national defense. It also gives Connecticut more recognition, which is typically viewed favorably by state agencies when announcing grant-supported projects.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

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