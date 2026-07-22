TIGHITCO Partners with Paperless Parts to Improve Quoting Speed, Accuracy, and Security

TIGHITCO is investing in Paperless Parts to build a faster, more accurate quoting process on a secure, CMMC-compliant technology foundation.

Investing in secure, CMMC-compliant technology is an important part of how we continue supporting our aerospace and defense customers.” — Mark Withrow, President/CEO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, an industry leader in the design, fabrication, and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications, today announced its partnership with Paperless Parts, the leading intelligence platform for the industrial supply chain. TIGHITCO will use Paperless Parts to improve the speed and accuracy of its quoting process while continuing to invest in CMMC-compliant technology that supports the security requirements of aerospace and defense manufacturing.Quoting aerospace and defense work requires TIGHITCO to review detailed technical files, understand complex requirements, and coordinate information across multiple functions. Paperless Parts will give their teams a centralized platform for managing incoming RFQs, reviewing technical documentation, building estimates, and maintaining consistency throughout the quoting process.Paperless Parts will help TIGHITCO reduce the manual effort involved in quote setup and technical review. The platform uses AI to extract actionable information from complex manufacturing files, helping estimators identify important requirements earlier and move through RFQs more efficiently. Shared costing logic and standardized workflows will also help TIGHITCO improve consistency across quotes while giving its team better visibility into quote activity and performance.Additionally, Paperless Parts’ new multi-site functionality will help TIGHITCO coordinate quoting across its five facilities. Teams will be able to view quoting activity across the organization, search historical and active opportunities across locations, and route work to the facility best equipped to support each program. This added visibility will help TIGHITCO make better use of capabilities and capacity across its footprint while allowing each location to maintain the processes and costing logic specific to its operation.The secure foundation of Paperless Parts was also an important factor in TIGHITCO’s decision. As an established supplier to the aerospace and defense industry, TIGHITCO continues to invest in technology that supports evolving cybersecurity and compliance requirements. Paperless Parts is built on a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent foundation and supports CMMC Level 2 compliance, giving TIGHITCO a secure environment for managing sensitive quoting data.TIGHITCO expects the partnership to help its estimating teams respond to customers faster without sacrificing the careful technical review required for complex manufacturing programs. By reducing repetitive data entry, organizing critical RFQ information in one place, and improving coordination across locations, Paperless Parts will give estimators more time to focus on pricing, manufacturability, risk, and other decisions that directly affect quote accuracy.“Investing in secure, CMMC-compliant technology is an important part of how we continue supporting our aerospace and defense customers,” said Mark Withrow, Chief Executive Officer at TIGHITCO. “Paperless Parts will help us respond to complex RFQs faster, improve consistency across our quoting process, and give our teams more time to focus on the technical details that matter.”“TIGHITCO supports highly complex programs where quoting speed, technical accuracy, and data security are all critical,” said Jason Ray, Co-Founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “We’re proud to partner with their team and provide the secure quoting infrastructure they need to respond faster while maintaining the rigor their customers expect.”About TIGHITCOTIGHITCO is an aerospace and industrial manufacturer specializing in complex composites, insulation and thermal solutions, assemblies and integrated structures, and overhaul support. With roots dating back to 1944, the company provides design, fabrication, finishing, assembly, testing, repair, and lifecycle support from five facilities across the United States and Mexico. TIGHITCO serves customers in aerospace and defense, space, marine, energy, oil and gas, and industrial markets and maintains a range of industry certifications and approvals, including AS9100, AS9110, NADCAP, FAA/EASA repair-station certifications, and ITAR compliance. To learn more, visit tighitco.com.About Paperless PartsPaperless Parts is the leading intelligence platform for the industrial supply chain. The platform uses AI to transform complex technical files into actionable intelligence, enabling manufacturers to quote with greater speed and accuracy, and sourcing teams to procure with greater precision and confidence. Trusted by hundreds of manufacturers and built on a FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent, CMMC-compliant foundation, Paperless Parts is purpose-built for the security and complexity demands of advanced manufacturing. To learn more, visit paperlessparts.com for quoting and estimating or radar.paperlessparts.com for sourcing intelligence.

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