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First-degree murder conviction for 2019 torture, poisoning upheld

A man who tortured a 23-year-old man before zipping his body in a suitcase and throwing him into the San Francisco Bay saw his murder conviction upheld Friday by a California appeals court. The court agreed with the California attorney general that language in the jury’s instructions on the definition of poison was incorrect but harmless.

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First-degree murder conviction for 2019 torture, poisoning upheld

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