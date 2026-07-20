First-degree murder conviction for 2019 torture, poisoning upheld

A man who tortured a 23-year-old man before zipping his body in a suitcase and throwing him into the San Francisco Bay saw his murder conviction upheld Friday by a California appeals court. The court agreed with the California attorney general that language in the jury’s instructions on the definition of poison was incorrect but harmless.

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