Courthouse funding back in state budget for 2026-27

A campaign by local policy makers from earlier this year has paid off, with the state agreeing to fund a new courthouse for Tracy in the 2026-27 budget year. Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Tracy) announced this week that the state budget includes $3.5 million in General Fund support for the Performance Criteria phase of the new Tracy Courthouse.

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