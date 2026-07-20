MPD Seeks Suspect in Business Theft and Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating the suspect involved in a second-degree theft and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 9:53 p.m., First District officers were flagged down in 1100 block of H Street, Northeast, regarding a suspect who had stolen merchandise from a business and attempted to assault employees with a knife.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered a retail store in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast, and took items for sale before fleeing on foot. Two victims followed the suspect and were able to retrieve some of the stolen items from the suspect. The suspect then brandished a knife and attempted to assault both victims. The victims maneuvered away and were not injured. The suspect then fled onto a Metro bus with some of the stolen property.

The suspect was captured by nearby security cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26099512

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