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MPD Makes U Street Robbery Arrest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Third District officers were flagged down by an adult male victim in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest, for a suspect who swung a knife at him. The investigation revealed that the suspect snatched the victim’s cell phone, leading to a struggle over the device. After the victim regained possession of his property, the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault him. The victim was able to maneuver and avoid injury.

MPD officers quickly located the suspect on scene, and he was taken into custody without incident.

27-year-old Brian Keith McMullen Jr., of Bowie, Maryland was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife), Robbery, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

CCN: 26099690

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MPD Makes U Street Robbery Arrest

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