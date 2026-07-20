MPD Investigating Sheriff Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, July 18th, 2026, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving efforts pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Earl Levi Pinkney Jr., of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26099928