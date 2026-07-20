MPD Seeking Suspect in 2025 Yuma Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who shot a teenager in 2025 in Southeast.

On October 24, 2025, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the teenager to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that the victim was injured while seated in a vehicle and was not the intended target of the shooting.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below and video below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25162042